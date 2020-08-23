Editor's forum elects new leaders
The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has elected new leaders to hold the reins for the next two years.
The election happened at its annual general meeting at the weekend.
Newzroom Afrika’s politics editor Sbu Ngalwa was elected as the new chairperson. Adriaan Basson of News24 was elected as deputy chairperson, Mahlatse Mahlase of Eye Witness News as secretary-general and Nwabisa Makunga, editor of Sowetan, as the new treasurer.
At the meeting, journalists were applauded for their bravery during their coverage of the Covid-19 crisis. The forum also confirmed that the Nat Nakasa Award would be given to the entire industry.
“Journalists have been at the forefront of telling the unfolding story of SA's response to Covid-19. They have gone into the heart of the storm, risking injury and infection. We've lost some colleagues due to Covid-19 and we've had scores of other journalists contract the virus, in the line of duty.
“Sanef thought it important to recognise the brave efforts of each and every journalist in this country who continue to work under these challenging conditions,” said Ngalwa.
The forum also announced that it had been able to raise about R3.25m from corporates, individual citizens and journalists to assist fellow journalists who have lost their jobs and income.
It said the first round of funding of R5,000 each to 227 grantees will be distributed early next week. A further round of funding will be announced later next week.
Sanef also announced its new 25-member council. They are: Adriaan Basson — News24; Amina Frense — Sanef founder editor; Angie Kapelianis — SABC; Chiara Carter — Arena Eastern Cape Publications; Dianne Hawker — Newzroom Africa; Dunisani Ntsanwisi — Community Media; Glenda Daniels — Wits; Izak Minnaar — Sanef founder editor; Janet Heard — Daily Maverick; Judy Sandison — Sanef founder editor; Katy Katopodis — Newzroom Africa; Mahlatse Mahlase — EWN/Primedia; Makhudu Sefara — Sunday World; Mary Papayya — Sanef founder editor; Mia Malan — Bhekisisa; Monica Laganparsad — New Frame; Nicki Gules — Sunday Times; Nwabisa Makunga — Sowetan; Phathiswa Magopeni — SABC; Qaanitah Hunter — News24; Sbu Ngalwa — Newzroom Africa; Sheldon Morais — News24; Sipho Kings — M&G; Sthembiso Msomi — Sunday Times; and Tshamano Makhadi — TUT.
