Ten people held for attack on police in Northern Cape

Eight people were arrested after storming a police station in Roodepan in the Northern Cape on Friday armed with knives and demanding the release of two suspects who had been arrested earlier for attacking police.

Police said they were following up on information about a theft at Ivory Park late on Friday afternoon when they located two suspects who attacked them.

“They were arrested for assault on police, resisting arrest and possession of dangerous weapons.”

Shortly afterwards, eight people armed with knives stormed the Roodepan police station, demanding the release of the two suspects.