Burnt, decapitated and fed to pigs — grizzly trail of murders grips East Rand

Tony David Mziza was a “sacrificial lamb” whose death opened up an investigation into a string of grizzly murders on the Putfontein plots in Benoni.

That is how family view the gruesome death of the 37-year-old, who was shot on the plot where he lived and ran a trucking business with his brother and cousin on the East Rand in Gauteng.

His body, burnt beyond recognition, was found in veld about 300m away from where he died. Only part of his shoe could be identified by his family.

Mziza was killed on May 21, according to police records. Since then, another two other bodies have been found.

One of the victims, a man, was allegedly shredded and fed to pigs while the other was “allegedly decapitated” and the head “dumped into a septic tank” according to a statement by provincial police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters.

Four men have been arrested in the wake of Mziza’s murder, though one of them was linked only to an alleged robbery at the plot. Peters said the remaining three were suspected of being involved in the decapitation.