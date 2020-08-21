Former worker recalls 'killer' landlord Roberts as a sweet boss who cracked jokes
A former employee of a landlord in Ekurhuleni accused of torturing and shooting dead one of his tenants before setting his body alight has expressed his disbelief at the shocking court revelations about the man whom he knew as sweet and kind-hearted.
Eugene Roberts stands accused of the gruesome killing of Tony Mziza, 37, who went missing on May 21 before his charred body was later found in the veld with his boots the only means to identify him by...
