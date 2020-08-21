Don't watch as Eskom fades, says prof Gumede
The answer to Eskom's problems of mismanagement could lie in the hands of ordinary South Africans.
This is a view of Prof William Gumede of the Wits School of Governance who said despite Eskom being mismanaged there was no consequence for all the wrongs done at the state-owned entity...
