Gruesome details of man's chopped body emerge in court

The Daveyton magistrate’s court heard yesterday how an unidentified man had his head and hands cut off before his headless body was burnt to ashes and thrown inside a septic tank.



This emerged during a lengthy and emotionally charged testimony at the court, which also heard how another 37-year-old man, Tony Mziza, was allegedly tortured before being shot in cold blood by his landlord Eugene Roberts who is also accused of killing the unknown man...