Swimming still prohibited despite Durban's beaches opening
Durban beachgoers can jog, walk and do yoga on the beach — but they can forget about taking a dip in the ocean for now.
eThekwini municipality said while beaches have been declared open under level 2 of the lockdown, “swimming remains prohibited until further notice”.
Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said while the regulations allow for activities like jogging, walking, running, yoga and other exercises, the municipality was still “taking the necessary steps to ensure regulations for swimming are in place”.
“The public is further advised that while beaches are now open for the public to use, the full protocols are still being prepared and confirmation is being sought for bathing and surfing from the provincial authorities on certain omissions not appearing in the gazetted policy as per the national gazetted regulations.
“In the interim, the parks, leisure and cemeteries department is ensuring the lifeguards and beach maintenance staff are trained and equipped with the regulated necessary personal protective equipment to undertake safe rescues.
“Protocols are still being finalised for the reopening of beaches to the public.”
Mayisela also warned that shark nets have not yet been put in place because of predicted severe weather.
“While the department is excited the public will again be able to enjoy the city’s beach facilities, eThekwini will be monitoring the situation to ensure adherence to social distancing and restrictions with reference to numbers on the beaches,” he said.
Mayisela reminded residents and visitors that the country was still in lockdown and group activities that attracted large numbers of spectators were not permitted.
