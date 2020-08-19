More than 100 KZN homes damaged by strong winds

More than 100 homes in northern KwaZulu-Natal have been damaged by heavy winds which ripped through the region on Monday night.

The provincial co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) department said one person was injured and disaster management teams were providing support to more than 350 people in the greater Greytown area.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka urged residents in the region to "take great caution" following a warning from the SA Weather Service of the possible risk of veld fires.

Hlomuka has placed disaster management teams on alert.