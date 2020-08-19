'I have every right to develop Phefeni land'

The man who won the bid to buy the land on which Kaizer Chiefs held their first training sessions in Phefeni, Orlando West, is yet to make up his mind on what he wants to do with his new acquisition.



Ewarts Malope won the bid for the piece land in one of the coveted areas of Soweto for R2.2m at an auction last week. He said he went to see the property only for the first time this week. During the visit on Tuesday, he met a resident who shared some insights on what has been happening on the bare piece of land...