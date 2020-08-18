South Africa

Woman dies after 'lover set her alight'

18 August 2020 - 08:17

A woman, who spent nine days in intensive care unit after she was doused with paraffin and set alight allegedly by her partner following an argument in her Tembisa home, has died.

Dorcas Rathokane, 52, died from severe burn wounds on Friday following the August 5 incident that left the community shattered...

