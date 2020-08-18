Torrential rain fills Cape Town dams to six-year high

Downpours in the past few days have filled Cape Town's six major dams to their highest levels in six years.

On Tuesday, the dams were 86.3% full — 2.3 percentage points or around 20-billion litres more than a day earlier.

The last time the dams were at this level was late in 2014. Three years of low winter rainfall saw them sink as low as 20%, forcing the imposition of severe water restrictions.

The winter of 2019 ended with dams at 84%, but heavy rains so far this winter — with another deluge forecast overnight on Monday — will see them close to 100% full by the end of the rainy season.