'Here's my number, call me,' Willies Mchunu urges KZN whistle-blower

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has publicly shared a cellphone number for party veteran Willies Mchunu in the hope that the writer of an anonymous letter alleging abuse by three of its senior members will come forward.

At a briefing after a virtual meeting of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee, the ANC said on Tuesday that an investigation into allegations made in an open letter against senior members Jomo Sibiya, Sipho Hlomuka and Ntuthuko Mahlaba last month had stalled.

The party is left with a week to conclude an investigation to ascertain the veracity and truthfulness of the allegations, however no-one has come forward, 20 days after the invitation was first made public.