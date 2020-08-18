Hawks storm 7 houses simultaneously in illegal gold mining bust

Three suspects have been arrested in Khuma, North West, for illegal mining, illegal possession of gold-bearing material, illegal dealing in gold and money laundering.

The arrests stem from a year-long investigation into illegal mining and dealing in gold in the Khuma area, said Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso of the Hawks.

“The evidence gathered thus far suggests that the suspects are allegedly involved in elaborate clandestine mining activities which borders with a parallel illicit economy, high levels of violence and money laundering.”