Bail application delayed for Sandra Munsamy kidnapping accused

The bail application for two men implicated in the multimillion-rand kidnapping case of Durban businesswoman Sandra Munsamy has been postponed.

Accused three and four appeared on Tuesday alongside their co-accused in the Durban magistrate's court, where their hopes to have their bail application finalised were dashed.

This was after the state deposed an affidavit by Hawks investigating officer Abraham Sonnekus that cited various reasons why the pair should be denied bail.