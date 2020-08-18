ANC does not want to use pension funds to bail out SOEs: Godongwana

There is no truth to speculation that the ANC wants to review regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act so that it can use pension funds to bail out struggling state-owned enterprises.

This is according to Enoch Godongwana, head of the ANC's economic transformation subcommittee. He was speaking during a webinar organised by the ANC-aligned Progressive Business Forum on Monday evening. The webinar was called to discuss the party's economic recovery plan, announced last month.

“I want to dismiss and debunk the claim that we want to utilise pension funds to bail out collapsing state-owned enterprises,” said Godongwana. “And the latest theory is that we want to fund the state bank. All of those things are mischievous, with the intention of discrediting our argument. That's not where we are at the moment.”

The proposal to amend regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act is carried in a discussion document of the ANC’s economic transformation committee titled “Reconstruction, Growth and Transformation: Building a New and Inclusive Economy”, published last month.

The party has been at pains to say this is not an attempt to grab private pensions through prescribed assets.