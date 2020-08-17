Wine farmers' lockdown challenge set for full bench of high court next week

The Southern African Agri-Initiative (Saai), which represents farmers, says it will continue with its legal action to force the government to allow the sale of wine under level 3 of the lockdown restrictions.

Saai CEO Francois Rossouw said despite President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Saturday that the ban on the sale of alcohol will be lifted from Tuesday when the country moves to level 2 of the lockdown, the organisation still wanted a declaratory order confirming the sale of wine under level 3.

“We still want a declaratory order. We should be able to sell wine in level 3,” Rossouw told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Monday.

He said the matter, which was set down for hearing this week, had been moved to next week.

“On Friday we received a communication that the matter has been assigned to a full bench of judges instead of a single judge who should have heard it this week,” Rossouw said.

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will announce the level 2 regulations on Tuesday afternoon.

Saai said in a statement that Ramaphosa’s announcement to relax the lockdown regulations to reduce economic damage was “too little and too late” for many farmers, agricultural industries and value chains.