Voting system is 'flawed and can be rigged', says DA's Mbali Ntuli

The DA’s federal executive opted for the congress to be held online amid the rapid spread of Covid-19 three weeks ago, but Ntuli said she is concerned about the number of significant flaws in the system’s security architecture.

“The OPA system also crucially does not allow myself or anybody from my team to ensure the fidelity and impartiality of the system, that the votes cast will in fact be allocated and attributed to the correct candidate.

“It is not good enough that candidates must simply trust that someone from the party will do this on their behalf. This is exactly why we do not allow the Electoral Commission of SA to count votes on it own. It is legally required to have people independent of the process oversee it from start to finish,” she said.