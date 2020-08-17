Nursing students narrowly escape fiery death.

Nursing students at Giyani Nursing College in Limpopo narrowly escaped death after their residence was set alight by unknown people on Saturday morning.

Items such as beds, chairs, wardrobe and blankets were gutted after the arsonists poured paraffin and locked the main entrance to the residential block before setting it alight.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said a case of arson was being investigated and no arrests had been made.