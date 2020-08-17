South Africa

Nurse Ngobeza prays every day not to contract Covid-19

17 August 2020 - 11:17

It is easy to protect yourself from contracting Covid-19 in a controlled environment, but dealing with patients who live in communities where preventative measures are not adhered to gives Noxolo Ngobeza sleepless nights.

The pandemic has changed how she carries out her duties on a daily basis...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill
X