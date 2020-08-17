Nurse Dludlu confident SA will beat Covid-19
When Covid-19 first hit SA, nurse Lindiwe Dludlu, who had been placed in a coronavirus ward, feared for the worst.
Working in a private hospital situated in one of the most affected parts of Johannesburg meant dealing with lots of Covid-19 cases first-hand and Dludlu at first felt like death was staring her in the face...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.