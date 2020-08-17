Minister Motsoaledi hand-delivers birth certificate to allow KZN girl to inherit R8m

Minister of home affairs Aaron Motsoaledi personally handed over documents on Monday to the mother of an eight-year-old child from rural KwaZulu-Natal who faced losing out on an R8m foreign inheritance because department officials had, for nine months, refused to comply with a court order.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE highlighted the plight of the child and her mother on Friday when it revealed that they were set to go back to court this week to obtain a contempt of court order against the minister and director-general, putting them on terms to explain why they should not be jailed and fined.

Within hours, the minister’s spokesperson contacted the TimesLIVE reporter for further details and took action to ensure that the order would be complied with immediately and the relevant officials disciplined.

On Monday, the mom’s attorney Sihle Mdludla confirmed that all the necessary documents had been handed over to him and his client and that the minister had apologised.

The documents were being couriered to Germany on Tuesday and would be there in time for a court hearing to determine the inheritance issue on August 24.