Healthcare workers fear chaos in hospitals
Lack of proper training, acute shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and exhaustion are some of the challenges still faced by health workers as they deal with the rising number of Covid-19 patients.
Nurses who spoke to Sowetan on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal said they have to wear patients’ linen as makeshift protective gear as a result of the acute shortage of PPEs...
