You still owe us an apology, say Marikana victims

The Marikana massacre widows and survivors have issued an ultimatum to the government and President Cyril Ramaphosa to apologise to them by the end of August or face another separate legal challenge for the deaths of 34 miners in 2012.

Speaking at the eighth commemoration of the massacre hosted by the Association of Mineworkers Construction Union (Amcu) in Midrand yesterday, Nonkululeko Ngxande, one of the widows, said they were still waiting for an apology from the government.

"Even now there's hasn't been a single person from the government to come to us to apologise... we lost our husbands on that day," Ngxande said.

Advocate Dali Mpofu, who represents some of the victims and survivors, said an apology was important as it would bring emotional closure.

"The issue of the apology is more important [to the victims] than the issue of money [for compensation]," Mpofu said.

Mpofu said the Marikana victims wanted the government to practise ubuntu and apologise for the incident instead of taking advantage of legal technicalities to avoid apologising.