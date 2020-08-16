IN FULL | President Cyril Ramaphosa on SA moving to level 2 lockdown

We have concluded that the lower rate of infections we are experiencing should lead to the relaxation of the restrictions we have had thus far.

However, now is the time for even greater vigilance and even greater care.

We must all continue to wear a cloth mask that covers our nose and mouth every time we leave home.

We must protect the elderly and those with underlying conditions from exposure to the virus.

We must continue to practice social distancing and ensure proper ventilation indoors.

We must continue to limit our travel to only that which is absolutely necessary, to avoid social gatherings and to remember to regularly wash or sanitise our hands.

We now know that a large proportion of people who are infected with the virus do not show symptoms and may not even know that they are infected.

I could be infected. As could you.

With this in mind, each one of us should consider ourselves as potentially infected with the virus and continue to behave responsibly so that we do not pass it on to others.

I know that the last five months have been extraordinarily difficult for our nation and for each one of us.

For everyone, this disease has meant the disruption of daily life.

But for millions of people, it has also meant hardship and hunger.

It has caused pain, anxiety and despair that no person should have to endure.

It has required a careful balance between saving lives and protecting livelihoods, between a devastating epidemic and a deep recession.

It has required difficult choices with far-reaching consequences.

While the measures we have taken have resulted in great hardship, we know that the alternative — of an uncontrolled surge of infections and a health system unable to cope — would have been even more devastating.

Now, amid the signs of hope, we are ready to enter a new phase in our response to the pandemic.

Due to the actions that we have taken, collectively and individually, over the last few months, we have reduced the rate of transmission.

We have relieved much of the pressure on our health system.

Guided by the advice of our health experts and after consultation with provincial and local government, cabinet has decided to place the entire country on alert level 2, with effect from midnight on Monday, the 17th of August 2020.

Alert Level 2 in terms of our risk adjusted strategy in dealing with the pandemic means that there is a moderate Covid-19 spread of the virus with a relatively high health system readiness.

The move to level 2 means that we can remove nearly all of the restrictions on the resumption of economic activity across most industries.

Economic activity will be allowed with the necessary and appropriate stringent health protocols and safety precautions in place.

Therefore, the following changes will take effect under level 2:

All restrictions on interprovincial travel will be lifted.

Accommodation, hospitality venues and tours will be permitted according to approved protocols to ensure social distancing.

Restaurants, bars and taverns will be permitted to operate according to approved protocols as to times of operation and numbers of people.

Restrictions on the sale of tobacco will be lifted.

The suspension of the sale of alcohol will be lifted subject to certain restrictions.

Alcohol will be permitted for on-site consumption in licensed establishments only up until 10pm.

Liquor outlets will be allowed to sell alcohol for off-site consumption from Monday to Thursday during the hours of 9am to 5pm only.

Restrictions on family and social visits will also be lifted, though everyone is urged to exercise extreme caution and undertake such visits only if necessary.

Infections have been known to take place during family visits, endangering family members and sometimes leading to the deaths of some family members.

Social distancing should be observed, masks should be continue to be worn and special care should be taken to protect the elderly and people with underlying conditions.

Familiarity with each other should not allow us to forget these precautions.

As we ease restrictions, it is necessary that some measures remain in place to limit transmission and protect our health capacity.

Therefore,

Current restrictions on international travel will remain in place.

No gatherings of more than 50 people will be permitted. Among others, this includes funerals and religious events.

Spectators will not be permitted at sporting events.

The curfew will remain in place between the hours of 10pm and 4am.

We continue to encourage people to stay at home if they can and, if possible, to work from home, especially if they are over the age of 60 or have underlying conditions.

To keep the remaining restrictions in place and to maintain some of the essential elements of our health response, it is necessary that we extend the national state of disaster once again until 15 September 2020.

With this new phase of our response, we need to put in place the practices and forms of behaviour that we must continue to adopt for some time to come.

This virus will remain with us for many months and I must applaud the many South Africans who have changed their way of life to meet that reality.

I must also make mention, in particular, of the contribution of traditional leaders and religious leaders of all faiths who have provided guidance on how religious and cultural observances can be adjusted during the time of coronavirus.

Alongside basic precautions that all of us can take, we are improving public health capacity so that we can better identify, isolate, test and treat every positive case and trace and quarantine every contact.

In the coming days, we will announce a powerful new tool to support our digital contact tracing efforts.

In addition to manual contact tracing and the national WhatsApp channel, a mobile application will be used to notify contacts more quickly while preserving their privacy and anonymity.