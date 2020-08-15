Minister demands action to allow KZN girl to get R8m inheritance

Schulze was involved in a five-year relationship with the child’s mother and, just before he died from cancer early last year, they married in a civil ceremony.

Motsoaledi said in a statement on Friday night that he had “learnt with anger” that officials in his department had shown a “flagrant disregard of a court order”.

“The minister believes that the mother of the minor child ought not to have been forced to approach the courts of law in the first place. Minister Motsoaledi instructed the officials of the department to comply with the court order ... amend the birth certificate of the minor child forthwith.

“Indeed, the birth certificate has been amended and the mother of the child has been informed accordingly,” the department said in the statement.

The minister would “reach out” to the girl and her mother to apologise for “the manner in which she was treated by the officials at the Centurion home affairs offices”.

“The minister views the conduct of the officials of the department in this incident to be totally unacceptable and falling far too short of standards set by the constitution and policies of government. He has given the department two weeks to conclude an investigation into the conduct of the officials ... and the failure to comply with the court order. Following this investigation, disciplinary steps will be taken,” the statement said.

Motsoaledi added: “Laziness, treating members of the public with disdain and failure to uphold the law have no place in such a crucial department charged with the constitutional and statutory responsibility to issue documents that empower and changes the lives of people.”

TimesLIVE