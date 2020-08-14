Man stabbed to death while protecting teen from assault and kidnapping
A Soweto man who surrendered his own life while protecting a 14-year-old boy from assault and kidnapping, allegedly by neighbours, has been described as a man with "a good heart who would never have allowed people to be harmed in his presence".
Michael Mphakane, 32, was stabbed to death in Naledi on Monday after he intervened to protect the young boy from being assaulted by three people who were looking for his mother...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.