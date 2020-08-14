Man stabbed to death while protecting teen from assault and kidnapping

A Soweto man who surrendered his own life while protecting a 14-year-old boy from assault and kidnapping, allegedly by neighbours, has been described as a man with "a good heart who would never have allowed people to be harmed in his presence".



Michael Mphakane, 32, was stabbed to death in Naledi on Monday after he intervened to protect the young boy from being assaulted by three people who were looking for his mother...