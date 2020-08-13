Street children lose out as restaurants close

Street-smart SA usually raises R1m a year to feed street children. This year the organisation expects to raise only half as much.

Street-smart is funded mostly through voluntary add-ons to hotel and restaurant bills (usually R5 a table). It had about 100 participating establishments.

Charities funded via the hospitality industry are an overlooked casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic, says StreetSmart, which was founded in 2005. With the industry at a standstill, StreetSmart says it might not be able to support some of the organisations it funds to help children who live on the streets.

Founding member Nils Heckscher says every cent raised goes to the beneficiaries; administration costs are covered by separate fundraisers and private donations.

“So the initiative was going great but unfortunately because of the closure of restaurants, things dried up completely ... The needs of the beneficiaries have not got any less, on the contrary, they have got a lot more, so it is very concerning to us.”

One of StreetSmart’s beneficiaries, Ons Plek in Mowbray, is a child and youth care centre that specialises in developmental and therapeutic help for girls who have lived, worked or begged on the streets of Cape Town. Director Pam Jackson said that at the moment they are spending the funds they received for 2020, which had already “dropped noticeably in 2019”, due to the bad economy.

“StreetSmart has funded us for so many years, and they are one of our most valued funders. This year we will report on the funding to StreetSmart as we do annually ... But we do not expect to receive any [funding] next year, because of the situation.”

Jackson said they have lost R500,000, as other fundraising events, including one in Hong Kong, were also cancelled due to the pandemic.