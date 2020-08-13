Robert McBride’s cross-examination at state capture inquiry postponed, again
This is the second time in three weeks that McBride has secured a delay in being questioned about evidence he has presented before the commission implicating many people in the police service.
Late last month McBride was meant to be cross-examined by former police minister Nathi Nhleko but asked for a postponement, citing being unprepared after appointing legal representatives.
At the time, McBride’s application for a postponement was granted by Zondo, despite opposition from Nhleko who was ready to cross-examine his accuser.
On Thursday, the commission’s legal team asked that McBride’s cross-examination by Ncube be shelved until next Thursday because there were “logistical challenges” that led to a late submission of documents to Ncube.
“I would have preferred that we continue. The fact there have been logistical challenges relating to the bundles from the commission side counts strongly in favour of a postponement,” said Zondo. “I have been kept abreast about the challenge and I know it is not the fault of the legal team but it is a pity that we find ourselves in this position.
“I will postpone the hearing of the evidence of Brig Ncube and cross-examination of Mr McBride which was meant to take place today. It will now take place next Thursday.”
