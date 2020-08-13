Robert McBride’s cross-examination at state capture inquiry postponed, again

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) boss Robert McBride’s cross-examination by North West head of commercial crimes investigations Brig Daniel Ncube on Thursday was postponed by state capture inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo.

This is the second time in three weeks that McBride has secured a delay in being questioned about evidence he has presented before the commission implicating many people in the police service.

Late last month McBride was meant to be cross-examined by former police minister Nathi Nhleko but asked for a postponement, citing being unprepared after appointing legal representatives.