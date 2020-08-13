Richmond mayor dies after suffering a stroke more than two years ago
A KwaZulu-Natal mayor who had a stroke at his office more than two years ago has died.
Sibusiso Mchunu, mayor of Richmond local municipality, died in hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning, his son Manqoba Mchunu said.
“Mr Mchunu suffered a stroke in January 2018 in his office and has been in and out of hospital because of the illness. The family wishes to thank everyone who supported and wished Mr Mchunu well during his illness.
“Funeral details will be announced in due course, and the family wishes to advise the public that it will be strictly following the Covid-19 regulations during this difficult time of mourning,” Manqoba Mchunu said.
Manqoba described his father as an activist and a long-serving member of the ANC who dedicated his life to the service of the people of SA.
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cogta Sipho Hlomuka also expressed his condolences to the Mchunu family and residents of Richmond whom, he said, Mchunu dedicated his life to serving.
“As the sphere of local government, we have lost a foot soldier in our efforts to improve the lives of our communities. His legacy is one of dedication to his community,” said Hlomuka.