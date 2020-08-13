Passionate Simelane wouldn't swop her firefighting job for anything

Wendy Simelane's job does not allow her to wear nail polish, weave or any colourful earrings, but she will not trade it for anything.



Simelane, 37, of Kempton Park on the East Rand, has been a firefighter for over a decade and is now a rescue technician, able to work in an ambulance and in rescue of people from burning or collapsed buildings and even underground...