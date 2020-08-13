South Africa

City Power disconnects illegal electricity connections in Slovo informal settlement

13 August 2020 - 11:06

City Power has begun disconnecting illegal electricity connections in Slovo informal settlement in Johannesburg.

Backed by the SAPS, Johannesburg Metro Police and the South African National Defence Force, City Power workers had their hands full removing wires connecting the shacks to the grid...

