South Africa

Bob's undying love for Sundowns hailed

By Mahlatse Mphahlele - 13 August 2020 - 08:47

Bob Mabena's affection for Mamelodi Sundowns is well documented and images of the radio legend decked out in the Premiership champions' colours have been circulating since his death on Monday.

Sundowns senior official Alex "Goldfingers" Shakoane remembered Mabena as one of the club's staunchest supporters whose dedication to the side never wavered even during the dark days...

