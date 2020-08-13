Bob's undying love for Sundowns hailed
Bob Mabena's affection for Mamelodi Sundowns is well documented and images of the radio legend decked out in the Premiership champions' colours have been circulating since his death on Monday.
Sundowns senior official Alex "Goldfingers" Shakoane remembered Mabena as one of the club's staunchest supporters whose dedication to the side never wavered even during the dark days...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.