Two dead in Westville shooting
Paramedics and police responded to a multiple shooting in Grace Avenue, Westville, on Wednesday morning.
Red Line Response's Garrith Jamieson said paramedics received multiple calls after a shooting incident at 6.45am near the Westwood Mall in KwaZulu-Natal.
“On arrival paramedics found three male patientshad sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Unfortunately two males had sustained fatal injuries. They were declared deceased at the scene.”
Jamieson said a third man, who was stabilised by advanced life care support paramedics, would be transported under police guard to a hospital for treatment.
Police didn't immediately respond to queries.
This a developing story.
