South Africa

Prudential Authority set to appeal against judgment in favour of alleged VBS looter

By ERNEST MABUZA - 12 August 2020 - 16:24
ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza was implicated in Terry Motau's 'Great Bank Heist' report. File picture.
ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza was implicated in Terry Motau's 'Great Bank Heist' report. File picture.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The Prudential Authority intends applying for leave to appeal a judgment setting aside findings against ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza in Terry Motau's “Great Bank Heist” report.

Though the high court in Pretoria set aside the findings against Msiza on Tuesday, judge Vivian Tlhapi specifically declined to say anything about whether the allegations against Msiza, as an alleged VBS looter, were true or not.

The Prudential Authority, which was the second respondent in the case, is responsible for regulating banks, insurers, co-operative financial institutions, financial conglomerates and certain market infrastructures.

The authority said on Wednesday it had considered the judgment and, after advice from a senior counsel that there were good grounds to appeal the judgment, will file an application for leave to appeal.

“The Prudential Authority's grounds for appeal will be fully addressed in the application for leave to appeal,” it said in a statement.

TimesLIVE

'Vindicated' Danny Msiza awaits ANC decision

ANC Limpopo heavyweight Danny Msiza says he is vindicated by the high court judgment that reviewed and set aside adverse findings against him on the ...
News
11 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill
Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
X