Man accused of kidnapping woman is charged with rape, bail opposed

A Pietermaritzburg man who allegedly abducted his neighbour after duping her into believing her dog had run away has been charged with two counts of rape.

The 34-year-old man, who also faces a count of kidnapping, appeared in the Pinetown magistrate's court on Thursday.

Due to the rape charges, neither the accused nor the victim can be identified.

During proceedings the court heard the investigating officer had submitted an affidavit citing reasons for the state's opposition to bail.

Defence attorney Wesley Rodgers said they provided the state with an affidavit detailing his client's new address, which showed his client had moved away from the immediate vicinity of the woman.

Rodgers said that the charges of rape were opened at the Hillcrest police station on Monday while a case of kidnapping had been registered at the Mountain Rise police station.