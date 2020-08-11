Kwandokuhle Nkosi goes the extra mile to create smiles
Kwandokuhle Nkosi can work up to 12 hours pumping petrol or helping motorists change tyres. She has also defied stereotypes to earn the respect of her majority male staff at the popular service station on Beyers Naude Drive in Johannesburg.
Nkosi, 32, from Durban is a manager at Engen Honeydew convenience centre, a family business...
