Hundreds take to streets demanding justice after murder of young PE mom

Apostle Ruth Williams, who led the proceedings as residents paid homage to Jonathan and her family, said it was time something was done to address the crime in the area.

“Enough is enough. Enough of these killings of our young women and children,” she said.

“We need to stand together as one voice and take action.

“Big changes need to be made and we are calling on the government and the local government to step up and protect us and our children.”

Schauderville resident Nadia Peterson, who spoke during the proceedings, said the brutal murder of Jonathan was an eye-opener for everyone, especially the youth.

“I encourage every one of the Schauderville youth to wake up.

“We will not stop here — it is time to make a noise,” she said.

Ward 11 councillor Abraham Isaacs said it was time the northern areas residents, particularly in Schauderville, stood together in combating crime in the area.

“This is not about politics, it is about us standing together as one.

“We must take ownership of these things and take things into our own hands.

“We need to put our differences aside, stand together and take things forward,” Isaacs said.

Ward 37 councillor Georgina Faldtman said her heart bled for Jonathan and she could not keep quiet any more.

“We need action. There is no more time to sit around a table and discuss gender-based violence,” Faldtman said.

A family member, who asked not to be named, said Jonathan’s mother, Merica, was still too traumatised to speak about what had happened to her daughter.

“She still needs time to come to terms with what happened,” he said.