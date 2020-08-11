An apology and demand for payment in damages: Jacob Zuma and Derek Hanekom tweet saga continues

While ANC veteran Derek Hanekom has accepted former president Jacob Zuma’s apology for a defamatory tweet, he still wants Zuma to pay him R500,000 for the damage caused to his reputation.

On Sunday, Zuma issued an apology to Hanekom and deleted a tweet calling him a “known enemy agent” in 2019.

Here is what you need to know:

'Not so sincere' apology

The apology comes after the Constitutional Court dismissed, with costs, Zuma’s bid to overturn an earlier ruling by the Durban high court ordering him to delete the remark and apologise on his Twitter account.

TimesLIVE reported that had Zuma failed to delete his offending tweet and issue an apology, he would have been placed in contempt of court.