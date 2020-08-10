Sangomas drown during initiation ceremony in river

Three sangomas drowned during a weekend initiation ceremony in the Mbokodweni River in the Folweni area, south of Durban.

Metro police spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said members from metro police search and rescue together with SAPS search and rescue were called to the scene where two women and a man had drowned on Saturday.

A group of about 16 sangomas were busy with an initiation ceremony when three of them got into difficulty and drowned.

A search was conducted and the bodies of a 65-year-old woman, a 62-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were recovered and handed over to members of the Folweni SAPS.

“Our members managed to recover the bodies from the river, bring closure to the families of the victims,” said Sewpersad.

An inquest docket has been opened for investigation.

