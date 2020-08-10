Legendary broadcaster Bob Mabena has died

Legendary radio and TV personality Bob Mabena has died at the age of 51.

Power Fm confirmed the news in a statement on Monday evening.

“It is with deep grief and pain that we announce that POWER 98.7 Breakfast host, Mr Bob Mabena, passed away this afternoon, Monday 10 August 2020, from cardiac arrest,” the statement reads. “The family is coming to terms with his passing and respectfully requests the public to afford them the appropriate space. Further details will be communicated in due course.”

Mabena, who made his name at Radio Bop, also worked on radio stations such as Metro FM, Kaya FM and Highveld Stereo. He took SA by storm as the host of popular Studio Mix with Melanie Son (now Bala). Mabena was the programmes manager for the MSG Group which includes Capricorn FM in Polokwane.

Two weeks ago he released his 12-track compilation album Jammers House Volume 1 in honour of his colourful career that spans over 31 years.

Gallo Records Company’s managing director Rob Cowling said: “We are shocked and devastated by the news and were just about to embark on launching his new Jammers House collection together. We extend condolences and thoughts to his family and loved ones left behind.”