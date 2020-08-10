Department of basic education urges communities to be vigilant after school disruptions

The department of basic education has urged communities to protect schools against disruptions as there have been attempts allegedly by some members of school governing bodies (SGB) across the country to close schools and disrupt learning

The department made the announcement as the grade 7 pupils return to school on Tuesday. The schools had to close two weeks back as education stakeholders voiced their concerns on the increasing numbers of Covid 19 cases at schools.

Department’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said there were individuals and group of people who threatened to disrupt learning. “In Gauteng SGB members disrupted 38 schools in Daveyton/Etwatwa, 37 schools in Tsakane and eight schools in Kwa Thema on Thursday last week.

The department would like to remind all members of SGBs that the closing of schools remains a legal function reserved for the provincial head of department, and when members of an SGB act outside the legal dictates of their role and function, they risk the immediate disbandment of the entire SGB,” Mhlanga said.

He said the council of education ministers was on record as having warned that any individual or group who disrupts learning at schools will be reported to the authorities and the department reserves the right to charge them with violation of the South African schools act.

Mhlanga reminded the SGBs that their roles and functions as clearly defined in the Schools Act states that SGN must ensure that the school is governed in the best interest of all the stakeholders and SGB members must always put the best interest of the school before any personal interests.