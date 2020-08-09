'This pandemic has made us more than nurses': On the front line with Thembisa Lote

The coronavirus pandemic has proven to be a roller coaster few months for Thembisa Lote, operational manager of the Princess Clinic in Roodepoort, Gauteng.

Lote, 53, with a nursing career spanning more than three decades, is among the many women on the front line fighting Covid-19 in SA.

Since the outbreak of the virus in the country and the subsequent lockdown, she had to think on her feet about how to turn around the way things are done at the clinic.

With infrastructure constraints in mind, their waiting area could no longer serve that purpose as social distancing would not be possible.

“We had to make sure that we set up our waiting area outside to make sure that we adhere to all guidelines.” Not all patients were happy about the change.

But using her persuasive communication skills, Lote helped them understand why it was so important. Since then, it’s been a journey of extinguishing fires as they implement interventions to deal with the pandemic.

“We try to serve the elderly first, just to make sure they don’t spend a lot of time here to minimise their chance of being exposed to the virus. That upsets other patients but I always try to make them understand,” she said.