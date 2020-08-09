Shaheda Omar, eternal optimist on a daily mission to help children

Shaheda Omar is an eternal optimist. Throughout her two decades of working with abused children her motto has been, “wake up, make up and show up”.

Omar, clinical director of the Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children, has never taken a sick day in her 20-year career. Passion and tenacity drive her.

“There are days that I crawl out of bed and go to work because this is what makes me better. This is something that makes me happy. I’m not a special person, but the people I’ve worked with on every level, whether it’s informal settlements or an affluent suburb or government, those opportunities have been special and shifting in my life,” she said.

The Teddy Bear foundation provides therapy, court preparation, medical, psychological and forensic assessments for abused children.

With the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown regulations, they have changed their approach in helping children. Omar said they have worked harder with fewer resources during the pandemic.

Despite international funding being slashed, they have been able to provide more than 5,000 food parcels to families in need.