Magashule's 'associates', shisa nyama score lucrative PPE tenders: report

Allies of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and an unregistered local car wash and shisa nyama have landed lucrative personal protective equipment tenders in the Free State, reports City Press.

The publication reported on Sunday that it had seen a tender bulletin from last month, listing the companies and their owners.

One company owned by Magashule’s “long-time associates” was awarded contracts for cloth masks, latex gloves and shoe covers worth, combined, more than R7m. The company said the tenders were acquired ethically.

Another “associate”, awarded a R900,000 contract for PPE, said she secured the deal on merit and only enjoyed a “professional relationship” with Magashule.

BusinessLIVE reported earlier in the week that the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) was “outraged and deeply embarrassed” about allegations levelled at some leaders, members and their families. Two of Magashule's sons have been named as allegedly benefiting from tenders during the pandemic.

The party statement came a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa likened those who sought to profit from a disaster to “scavengers”.