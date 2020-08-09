Condolences for family of renowned paediatric cardiologist who died from Covid-19

“Prof Pepeta was a renowned paediatric cardiologist and his death is a great loss to the Nelson Mandela University, the medical and health fraternity and SA in general,” Nzimande said in a statement.

Pepeta was also chairperson of the Council for Medical Schemes — the regulator of the medical schemes industry.

He was described by the council as a passionate and committed leader who embodied a spirit of service.

“[He was one] who poured his life into the service of others through his chosen profession,” said the council.

