Condolences for family of renowned paediatric cardiologist who died from Covid-19
Higher education, science and innovation minister Blade Nzimande has sent condolences to the family of seasoned doctor and academic Prof Lungile Pepeta who died due to Covid-19 related complications at a hospital in Port Elizabeth on Friday.
At the time of his death, he was serving as the executive dean in the faculty of health sciences at Nelson Mandela University.
“Prof Pepeta was a renowned paediatric cardiologist and his death is a great loss to the Nelson Mandela University, the medical and health fraternity and SA in general,” Nzimande said in a statement.
Pepeta was also chairperson of the Council for Medical Schemes — the regulator of the medical schemes industry.
He was described by the council as a passionate and committed leader who embodied a spirit of service.
“[He was one] who poured his life into the service of others through his chosen profession,” said the council.
