Shooting scatters Saturday morning shoppers at Pretoria mall
Shoppers at the Centurion Mall in Pretoria were sent running for cover after shots rang out on Saturday morning.
It is understood people had barricaded themselves inside shops as the bullets flew and were later ushered out of the mall by security guards.
Shopper Neil Hosken said he had been whisked out of a rear emergency exit as the mall’s alarm system blared.
“We were taken out of the emergency exit because the guys who were shooting are still inside,” he said.
According to a first responder who attended the scene, who cannot be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media, one man was shot and wounded.
The man, alleged to have been carrying a gun, was shot by a security guard.
Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said that he had no information on the incident.
This is a developing story.
