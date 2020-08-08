Bathing boxes destroyed in fire at Cape Town's St James beach

South Africa

Bathing boxes at St James beach on Cape Town's False Bay coastline go up in flames early on August 8 2020.
Image: City of Cape Town

Several multicoloured bathing boxes at St James beach, on Cape Town's False Bay coastline, went up in flames early on Saturday.

The scene after sunrise on August 8 2020 following the fire that destroyed several beach huts at St James in Cape Town.
Image: City of Cape Town

Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said officers noticed the fire at about 1am, by which time the wooden beach huts were well alight.

"The fire was extinguished by the fire department. Three boxes were completely gutted and two damaged partially," said Dyason.

"The cause of the fire is unknown."

