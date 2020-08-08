Bathing boxes destroyed in fire at Cape Town's St James beach
Several multicoloured bathing boxes at St James beach, on Cape Town's False Bay coastline, went up in flames early on Saturday.
Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said officers noticed the fire at about 1am, by which time the wooden beach huts were well alight.
"The fire was extinguished by the fire department. Three boxes were completely gutted and two damaged partially," said Dyason.
"The cause of the fire is unknown."
