Armed shopper thwarts Centurion Mall jewellery heist

08 August 2020 - 15:16
Jeff Wicks Journalist
Police have hailed the bravery of an armed shopper who interrupted a burglary at a Centurion Mall jewellery shop on August 8 2020.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Police praised an armed shopper who interrupted a burglary at a jewellery store at the Centurion Mall in Pretoria on Saturday, saying the man was able to defend the lives of three other people.

Shoppers barricaded themselves in stores while shots rang out, and were eventually evacuated by security personnel.

Police spokesperson Capt David Miller said one of the robbers was seriously wounded when he and three others stormed a shop.

“Four suspects entered one of the jewellery stores and attempted to rob the store and the shoppers of their belongings,” he said.

“During this, one of the civilians in the store was able to defend the lives of three others by using his firearm ... during this action one of the suspects was injured.”

The other three robbers fled, and Miller said a manhunt was under way.

“The wounded suspect was transported to hospital under police guard,” he said.

