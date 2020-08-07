Mother of baby swapped in Tambo Memorial awaits DNA results

A Gauteng woman is awaiting DNA results after the Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg swapped her baby with another newborn.

Malesedi* gave birth to a girl but upon discharge, she left the hospital with a boy.

The Gauteng health department said it will institute disciplinary proceedings against staff involved in the swapping of the babies.

The mother called Radio 702 to report that she was discharged first and her baby remained in hospital with a medical complication. She said she could not see her child.

“I called every day to check up on my baby. Last Thursday I was told my baby was fine and ready to be discharged.

"I got to the hospital and after the admin I was told to dress the baby and we left. On my way home I was called [by the hospital] and asked to check if the baby had a drip on its left leg. I was told to return to the hospital, where they removed it and we were on our way again.

“That night [when she changed a nappy] I discovered the baby was a boy. I was shocked. The baby's father and I went to the hospital the following morning. The nurses were not shocked and nonchalantly said it was a mistake.

“The mother of the child I took was also at the hospital. She was so shocked that she couldn’t even talk,” she said.

This week marks two weeks since the mother was separated from her newborn as her baby was kept at the hospital pending the outcome of DNA results.