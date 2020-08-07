Journalist's microphone ignites laughter at court's tobacco hearing

It was not all decorum and legal jargon in the high court this week during British American Tobacco SA’s (Batsa) fight to unban cigarette sales.

On the second day of the bruising legal battle — involving thousands of pages of court papers — between Batsa and co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Thursday, there was a brief lighter moment.

Judge Thandazwa Ndita, one of the three judges who heard the matter in the high court in Cape Town, was spooked by a microphone placed on their desk by a journalist during a break.

Ndita briefly interrupted Dlamini-Zuma’s counsel, Andrew Breitenbach, after noticing the device, and whispered to Judge Elize Steyn before bursting out laughing.